PHOTO FEATURE — Motiva gifts Port Neches first responders with grants

Published 12:22 am Saturday, January 22, 2022

By Mary Meaux

(Mary Meaux/The News)

Motiva Enterprises recently presented grants to Port Neches fire and police departments.

Those pictured include Fire Chief Eloy Vega, front left, Motiva Manufacturing Complex Health and Safety Manager Eric Roberts, Police Chief Paul Lemoine, Motiva Crude and Chemicals Complex Manager Blake Yarbrough and Motiva Community Affairs Manager Claire Jackson. Port Neches council members and staff are seen in the background.

More News

SEE IT — Port Arthur educator surprised in classroom as Teacher of the Month

Anticipation builds for Nederland Heritage Festival’s return; meet 2022’s special honorees

POLICE: Port Arthur man threatened to kill officers

Murder, drug cases lowlight list of Jefferson County indictments

Print Article