Murder, drug cases lowlight list of Jefferson County indictments

Published 12:24 am Saturday, January 22, 2022

By PA News

Murder, drug possession cases, fraudulent use of identifying information and burglaries top the list indictments issued by a Jefferson County grand jury this week.

  • Joseph Allen Adaway, 36, of Port Arthur was indicted for assault of a pregnant person for an incident that occurred Dec. 6.
  • Stephen Raivon Angelle, 21, of Port Arthur was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred Dec. 27.
  • Ashley Breanna Denton, 35, of Lumberton was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 25.
  • Alex Joseph Gonzales, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Dec. 23.
  • Terrica Tyreal Hill, 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 28.
  • Tyrrell Hopkins, 51, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Oct. 9.
  • Archie Lofton III, 53, of Port Arthur, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 2.
  • Lou Ellis Mitchell, 51, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Nov. 6.
  • Lou E. Mitchell, 51, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Sept. 6.
  • Layla Lee Rapone, 31, of Port Neches was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred Dec. 13.
  • Viola Walker, also known as Viola Michelle Walker and Viola Michelle Keller, 57, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, with intent to deliver for an incident that occurred May 28.
  • Mylike Taeshawd Walthour, 23, of Port Arthur was indicted for harassment of a public servant: correction or detention facility for an incident that occurred Sept. 2.
  • Mylike Taeshawd Walthour, 23, of Port Arthur was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred Sept. 2.
  • Mylike Taeshawd Walthour, 23, of Port Arthur was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred Sept. 2.
  • Adrian Ray White, 44, of Beaumont was indicted for injury to an elderly individual for an incident that occurred Jan. 3.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.

More News

SEE IT — Port Arthur educator surprised in classroom as Teacher of the Month

Anticipation builds for Nederland Heritage Festival’s return; meet 2022’s special honorees

POLICE: Port Arthur man threatened to kill officers

PHOTO FEATURE — Motiva gifts Port Neches first responders with grants

Print Article