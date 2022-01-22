Murder, drug cases lowlight list of Jefferson County indictments

Murder, drug possession cases, fraudulent use of identifying information and burglaries top the list indictments issued by a Jefferson County grand jury this week.

Joseph Allen Adaway, 36, of Port Arthur was indicted for assault of a pregnant person for an incident that occurred Dec. 6.

Stephen Raivon Angelle, 21, of Port Arthur was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred Dec. 27.

Ashley Breanna Denton, 35, of Lumberton was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 25.

Alex Joseph Gonzales, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Dec. 23.

Terrica Tyreal Hill, 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 28.

Tyrrell Hopkins, 51, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Oct. 9.

Archie Lofton III, 53, of Port Arthur, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 2.

Lou Ellis Mitchell, 51, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Nov. 6.

Lou E. Mitchell, 51, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Sept. 6.

Layla Lee Rapone, 31, of Port Neches was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred Dec. 13.

Viola Walker, also known as Viola Michelle Walker and Viola Michelle Keller, 57, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, with intent to deliver for an incident that occurred May 28.

Mylike Taeshawd Walthour, 23, of Port Arthur was indicted for harassment of a public servant: correction or detention facility for an incident that occurred Sept. 2.

Mylike Taeshawd Walthour, 23, of Port Arthur was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred Sept. 2.

Adrian Ray White, 44, of Beaumont was indicted for injury to an elderly individual for an incident that occurred Jan. 3.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.