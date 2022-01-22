Murder, drug cases lowlight list of Jefferson County indictments
Published 12:24 am Saturday, January 22, 2022
Murder, drug possession cases, fraudulent use of identifying information and burglaries top the list indictments issued by a Jefferson County grand jury this week.
- Joseph Allen Adaway, 36, of Port Arthur was indicted for assault of a pregnant person for an incident that occurred Dec. 6.
- Stephen Raivon Angelle, 21, of Port Arthur was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred Dec. 27.
- Ashley Breanna Denton, 35, of Lumberton was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 25.
- Alex Joseph Gonzales, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Dec. 23.
- Terrica Tyreal Hill, 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 28.
- Tyrrell Hopkins, 51, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Oct. 9.
- Archie Lofton III, 53, of Port Arthur, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 2.
- Lou Ellis Mitchell, 51, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Nov. 6.
- Lou E. Mitchell, 51, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Sept. 6.
- Layla Lee Rapone, 31, of Port Neches was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred Dec. 13.
- Viola Walker, also known as Viola Michelle Walker and Viola Michelle Keller, 57, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, with intent to deliver for an incident that occurred May 28.
- Mylike Taeshawd Walthour, 23, of Port Arthur was indicted for harassment of a public servant: correction or detention facility for an incident that occurred Sept. 2.
- Mylike Taeshawd Walthour, 23, of Port Arthur was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred Sept. 2.
- Adrian Ray White, 44, of Beaumont was indicted for injury to an elderly individual for an incident that occurred Jan. 3.
An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.