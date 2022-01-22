KATHIE’S KORNER — Proverbs 31 woman provides great blueprint

I am a “California Girl” transplanted to Texas, which took a long time.

Born and raised in California, my family was very conscious of caring for

my two brothers and I, teaching us respect for God, each other and all people. A

good work ethic with chores, as youth, then more as we grew was important.

We saw, first-hand our strong, giant, Hungarian brick-layer daddy fill each job from the blueprints he studied to the finished, beautiful fireplaces, fences and patios he built. He did so with punctuality and commitment that were always part of his plans.

Mom, a pianist, enriched our musical gifts by monitoring our studies and projects at school.

Both of them showed us how fun athletic events and sports can be when guided in

a direction we all enjoyed and had time for.

My dad had four season tickets to the Rams football team, and we spent years in the L.A. Coliseum with peanuts and hot dogs. I still “sort of” keep track of the Rams!

When I began seriously studying the Scriptures and found Proverbs 31, it

all lined up with everything my mom taught me as I watched and learned

how to be a virtuous wife.

A strong, endless, “mover and shaker” girl, she took care of her family as God led, buying properties, helping the poor, sewing, opening her mouth with wisdom and kindness, rejoicing in the future as her children rise up and call her blessed.

Girls, you might read Proverbs 31 and be refreshed. If it’s new information on

behavior, take note and be blessed.

The Scriptures have wonderful promises.

