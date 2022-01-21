Port Arthur Police locate dead body in water, working to notify next of kin
Published 11:57 am Friday, January 21, 2022
Port Arthur Police said they are working to notify next of kin after a dead body was discovered Friday morning in the water off the seawall by the Lamar State College Port Arthur campus.
Det. Sadie Guedry said police were alerted to a possible subject in the water at 10:15 a.m. Friday by a passerby.
Authorities recovered the body and confirmed the victim is a male.
According to Guedry, it is too early to release a cause of death or rule out homicide as a determining factor.