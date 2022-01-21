PHOTO FEATURE — Community Care Prayer Outreach Director speaks on organization’s mission
Published 12:20 am Friday, January 21, 2022
Libby Arnold, executive director of Community Care Prayer Outreach, spoke Thursday to the Rotary Club of Port Arthur, of which she is also a member and past president. Arnold has been with Community Care for more than 30 years. The non-profit assists those in need with utility payments, Christmas gifts, goods and other necessities. Call 409-724-0163 for more information.