Paul D. Broussard, 87, of Nederland, Texas passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at his residence in Nederland.

Paul was born on May 28, 1934 to the late, Odra Broussard and Flavie Compete Broussard.

Paul was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Nederland and worked as a Laboratory Supervisor for Gulf Oil until he retired with 37 years of service.

Those left to cherish Paul’s memory include his loving wife of 56 years, Shirley Broussard of Nederland; daughter, Brooke Sanchez and her husband, Rick of Frisco, Texas; son, Cody Broussard and his wife, Yvette of Nederland; brother, Dr. Jimmy Broussard and his wife, Sue of Kaplan, Louisiana; grandchildren, Abby Sanchez, Gannon Sanchez, Luke Broussard, Annelise Sanchez and Gabby Broussard.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Odra Broussard and Flavie Compete Broussard and his brother, Peverly Broussard.

The family would like to thank Deborah Hinton with Coastal Care givers for all of the loving care that she provided.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday evening, January 21, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Nederland on Saturday morning, January 22, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. with Father John Hughes, Celebrant.

Interment will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches, Texas.