On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, our Heavenly Father called Nelton Washington to his eternal resting place.

Nelton Washington was born December 27, 1942 to the late Luethay and Levy Washington, Sr in Goudeau, Louisiana.

He attended Morrow High School in Goudeau, Louisiana along with his siblings.

He moved to Texas and began work at Burton & Livingston Shipyards as a Laborer/Painter along with his brothers Levi, Curley and Lawson Washington.

He became an Advocate for the Union workers where he served diligently.

He became the Painting Supervisor at Sneed Shipyard and worked there until his retirement.

Nelton Washington’s memories will be cherished by his brother James L. Washington, Sr. of Houston, TX; his four children: Yolanda Washington, Craig Washington (Delores), Xavier (Trenida) Washington, O’Dastyon (Kierra) Washington all of Port Arthur, TX; four grandchildren: Sincere, Ny’Avia, Travionna, Ny’Liyona; one bonus granddaughter: A’Coree and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Procter St., Port Arthur, Tx.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.