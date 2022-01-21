PHOTO GALLERY — Nederland Chamber celebrates community leadership

Published 12:10 am Friday, January 21, 2022

By Candace Hemelt

A packed house of members and supporters gathered this week at The Pompano to celebrate the 80th Annual Installation Banquet for the Nederland Chamber of Commerce and Tourist Bureau.

Former Nederland Councilman Emmett Hollier served as the evening’s emcee.

The installation of the 2022 Board of Directors included a message from Chairman Jimmy Harrison and special awards presented by Dee Lane.

Councilman Billy Neal was recognized as Citizen of the Year.

La Suprema Mexican Restaurant was named Small Business of the Year, and B.A. “Booty” Ritter Senior Citizens Center was named Service Organization of the Year.

Other 2022 officers include Sue Rogers (vice-chair), Brenda Horton (secretary/treasurer), Steve Lyle (second vice-chair), Stephen Savant (recorder) and Dee Lane (past chair)

More News

Commissioners agree to Mid County inmate housing credits

Bob Hope School bringing together elected leaders, community supporters to honor School Choice Week

Traffic stop recovery included guns stolen from Port Arthur & Nederland, police say

Disagreement over thermostat leads to 2 fights, victim knocked out with 2 missing teeth

Print Article