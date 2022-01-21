PHOTO GALLERY — Nederland Chamber celebrates community leadership

A packed house of members and supporters gathered this week at The Pompano to celebrate the 80th Annual Installation Banquet for the Nederland Chamber of Commerce and Tourist Bureau.

Former Nederland Councilman Emmett Hollier served as the evening’s emcee.

The installation of the 2022 Board of Directors included a message from Chairman Jimmy Harrison and special awards presented by Dee Lane.

Councilman Billy Neal was recognized as Citizen of the Year.

La Suprema Mexican Restaurant was named Small Business of the Year, and B.A. “Booty” Ritter Senior Citizens Center was named Service Organization of the Year.

Other 2022 officers include Sue Rogers (vice-chair), Brenda Horton (secretary/treasurer), Steve Lyle (second vice-chair), Stephen Savant (recorder) and Dee Lane (past chair)