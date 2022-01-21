Mary Laurie Gaspard, 63, of Groves passed away on December 21, 2022 at HCA Northwest Cypress Hospital in Houston.

She was born on November 14, 1958 in Port Arthur, Texas to Ivy Gaspard Jr. and Rita Theresa Guidry Gaspard.

Laurie was a lifelong resident of Groves.

She graduated from Mim’s Beauty School as a Manicurist.

Laurie was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Ivy Eugene Gaspard; her niece, Allison Clark and her nephew, Aaron Bourque Jr.

She is survived by her two sisters, Sharon Neil and her husband, Gary of Beauxart Gardens, Janis Bourque of Nederland, and her brother and caregiver Kenny Gaspard along with 6 nieces and nephews, 26 great nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Doctors Wayne Gossett, Bruce Healey, Sean Healey and Syed Rheman.

Memorial visitation will be on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a Christian Wake Service to be held at 7:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Arrangements for cremation were entrusted to Clayton Thompson Funeral Home.