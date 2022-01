A call about a man slumped over in a vehicle at a set of Port Arthur apartments has turned into a possible homicide investigation.

Port Arthur police were called at 3:37 p.m. Friday in reference to a welfare check at 3800 Normandy, Det. Sadie Guedry said.

The man was dead in the vehicle and police believe foul play was involved, she said.

No further information was available Friday afternoon.