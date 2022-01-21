Mrs. Jessie Lee Gorrer, 85, died Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Mid Jefferson Hospital.

She was married to the late Lionel Gunner.

She was a native of Rusk, Texas, and a resident of Port Arthur over 40 years and retired Merchant Seaman.

Survivors include her children: Curtis, Diane, Sylvia, Danny (Denise), Brenda (Paul), sister Dorothy Odoms and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on January 22, 2022 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Procter St., Port Arthur, TX.