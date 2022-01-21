Jeffrey Lynn Dickerson, 79, of Groves, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Oak Grove Nursing Home in Groves.

Jeffrey was born on November 15, 1942, in Mineola, Texas to Joy Creech Dickerson and Malcolm Dickerson.

He was a retired Math Teacher for the Groves I.S.D. for thirty years.

Jeffrey loved photography and was often spotted taking pictures for the PNG football games and other sports.

He was photographer; enjoyed golfing and carpentry but his main passion was fishing.

Jeffrey loved his family, friends and co-workers and will be missed dearly.

Survivors include his wife of thirty-seven years, Charlotte Thibodeaux Dickerson of Groves; step-daughter, Lanie Childress of Groves; sister, Susan Duke and her companion Patrick Gallagher of Holly Lake Ranch, Texas; brother, Michael Perry Dickerson of Mineola, Texas; nephews, Kevin Duke and his wife Erin of Quitman, Texas; great niece, Kaitlyn White and her husband Stewart of Austin, Texas; two more nephews, Trevor Dickerson and Jarrod Dickerson.

A visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Private cremation services were handled by Melancon’s Funeral Home.