J.B. Fuller, 88, of Port Neches, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at his residence.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves.

Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves.

Born in Natchitoches, Louisiana, on June 4, 1933, he was the son of W. L. Fuller and Harriet Bebee Fuller.

J.B. was a resident of Port Neches for 68 years and a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Port Neches.

He attended North Western State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana and was an Army National Guard Veteran. J.B. retired in 1992 from DuPont.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel Elaine Fuller and his brother, Billy Fuller.

He is survived by his daughter, Jolaine Havard and husband Michael of Port Neches, Texas; son, James Fuller of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; grandchildren, Jordan Havard and Jessica Havard of Port Neches, Texas; sister, Wanda Faye Davis and husband Oscar of Port Neches, Texas; and sister-in-law, Sue Wright of Jasper, Texas.