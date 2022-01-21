Bob Hope School bringing politicians, community leaders in to honor School Choice Week

Several community and political leaders will join together Monday at Bob Hope School for a special private luncheon as the campus celebrates School Choice Week.

“We always try to do something for School Choice Week, but this is the first year we’re doing something at this scale,” said Bob Hope School Campus Director Jesus Acosta.

National School Choice Week is a non-profit organization created to “raise awareness of effective K-12 education options for children,” the group states on its website. “We focus equally on traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online schools and homeschools.”

And to help speak on that topic, Acosta said, will be state Sen. Brandon Creighton and U.S. Rep. Randy Weber.

“They’re both big supporters of school choice,” he added.

Others at the event, which is not open to the public, will be multiple community leaders and representatives from other schools of choice.

The luncheon will feature the guest speakers, but also some students and programs available at the charter school.

Bob Hope School, formerly known as the Hughen Center, was founded in Port Arthur in 2010 by CEO Dr. Bobby Lopez. At the time, there were 240 students.

The school now has four campuses between Port Arthur and Beaumont serving all grade levels, and has approximately 2,500 students enrolled throughout.

An additional reason for the luncheon will be in celebration of the school’s Phase II growth plan, which includes adding four elementary schools in east Harris County.

Applications have been submitted, Acosta said, and they’re received positive feedback from the Texas Education Agency.

“Bob Hope School is a small learning community that believes all students can learn more by doing,” Lopez said in a message posted on the school’s website. “…We provide students the opportunity to be creative, develop higher level thinking skills, make decisions and develop independent learning strategies. Our courses are rigorous, interesting and college preparatory education.

“Through our extended day, we also offer tutoring and enrichment classes, which include yearbook, chess, gardening and extra-curricular activities such as basketball, soccer and baseball.”

