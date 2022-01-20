Say hello to 2022’s Mr. Nederland and program dedication honoree

NEDERLAND — There was plenty of excitement in Nederland Thursday night during the 2022 Nederland Heritage Festival Kick-Off Mixer.

A packed house at the Nederland Heritage Festival office heard the announcement of Mr. Nederland and who the 2022 Nederland Heritage Festival program was dedicated to.

Sgt. Kevin Hussey, State Trooper at the Texas Department of Public Safety, was named Mr. Nederland.

Hussey was unable to attend the event, but the recognition was received by his father and step-mother, Paul and Paula Hussey.

Kevin said his mother, Patricia Bares, was also not able to attend.

“This is amazing,” Kevin told Port Arthur Newsmedia Thursday evening. “I am so honored. The names that I see that have gotten this honor before, I respect all of them and know most of them. I am just very honored to be a part of that group.”

The biggest surprise of the night came when the program was dedicated to 2nd Vice Chairman Angie Beard.

A clearly flattered and surprised Beard’s complete remarks were, “Wow, no words. Y’all got me.”

