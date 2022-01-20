PHOTO FEATURE —Group providing free PCR COVID tests

Published 12:20 am Thursday, January 20, 2022

By PA News

Iesha Gilmore with Our Family Wellness Center preps for a PCR test. (Monique Batson/The News)

Our Family Wellness Center out of Houston, in conjunction with two other organizations, will operate at the corner of 25th Street and Memorial Boulevard in the Family Dollar Parking lot for the foreseeable future offering free PCR tests.

While done through a nasal swab, the specimens are sent off for testing.

Our Family Wellness Center is giving free PCR tests at the corner of 25th Street and Memorial Boulevard in the Family Dollar parking lot. (Monique Batson/The News)

“We know COVID rapid tests don’t always provide accurate results, so we send it off to a lab,” Iesha Gilmore said.

The mobile center will be opening at 8 a.m. and closing when supplies run out or at 2 p.m. in order to send specimens to the lab.

A person can test every four days, Gilmore said.

