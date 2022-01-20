Groves Police Department responses & arrests: Jan. 12-18
Published 12:26 am Thursday, January 20, 2022
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Jan. 12 to Jan. 18:
Jan. 12
- Tonya Harst, 51, was arrested for assault in the 2800 block of Pearl.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 3400 block of Newton.
- A theft was reported in the 6100 block of Willis.
- A theft was reported in the 3900 block of Pure Atlantic.
- A theft was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.
Jan. 13
- An information report was taken at the 6700 block of 25th Street.
- Found property was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
Jan. 14
- Jadon Castille, 20, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4200 block of Main Avenue.
- An assault was reported in the 4300 block of Cleveland.
- An assault was reported in the 3000 block of Elm.
- Fraudulent use of possession or identifying information was reported in the 2200 block of Post Oak.
- A theft was reported in the 3600 block of Main Avenue.
- An assault was reported in the 3000 block of Elm.
- Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 6100 block of 25th Street.
Jan. 15
- Christopher Sias, 33, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest/ detention in the 900 block of Main Avenue.
- Lameese Carter, 33, was arrested for warrants in the 4800 block of Texas 73.
- Robert Tatum, 33, was arrested for assault in the 6700 block of 25th Street.
- An assault was reported in the 5100 block of Main.
- An assault was reported in the 4600 block of Mckinley.
Jan. 16
- Justin Cruseturner, 36, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest/ detention in the 7400 block of 87 Feeder Road.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
Jan. 17
- Rafael Guizar, 25, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4900 block of 25th Street.
- Fraudulent use of possession or identifying information was Reported in the 3700 block of Lay.
- A theft was reported in the 6300 block of Dave Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2800 block of Rose.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5100 block of Foster.
Jan. 18
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/ burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5100 block of Foster.