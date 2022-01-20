Groves Police Department responses & arrests: Jan. 12-18

Published 12:26 am Thursday, January 20, 2022

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Jan. 12 to Jan. 18:

Jan. 12

  • Tonya Harst, 51, was arrested for assault in the 2800 block of Pearl.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 3400 block of Newton.
  • A theft was reported in the 6100 block of Willis.
  • A theft was reported in the 3900 block of Pure Atlantic.
  • A theft was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.

Jan. 13

  • An information report was taken at the 6700 block of 25th Street.
  • Found property was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.

Jan. 14

  • Jadon Castille, 20, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4200 block of Main Avenue.
  • An assault was reported in the 4300 block of Cleveland.
  • An assault was reported in the 3000 block of Elm.
  • Fraudulent use of possession or identifying information was reported in the 2200 block of Post Oak.
  • A theft was reported in the 3600 block of Main Avenue.
  • An assault was reported in the 3000 block of Elm.
  • Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 6100 block of 25th Street.

Jan. 15

  • Christopher Sias, 33, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest/ detention in the 900 block of Main Avenue.
  • Lameese Carter, 33, was arrested for warrants in the 4800 block of Texas 73.
  • Robert Tatum, 33, was arrested for assault in the 6700 block of 25th Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 5100 block of Main.
  • An assault was reported in the 4600 block of Mckinley.

Jan. 16

  • Justin Cruseturner, 36, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest/ detention in the 7400 block of 87 Feeder Road.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Jan. 17

  • Rafael Guizar, 25, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4900 block of 25th Street.
  • Fraudulent use of possession or identifying information was Reported in the 3700 block of Lay.
  • A theft was reported in the 6300 block of Dave Street.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2800 block of Rose.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5100 block of Foster.

Jan. 18

  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/ burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5100 block of Foster.

More News Main

UPDATE — Several guilty pleas have been made in Jake’s Fireworks case

Court docs show inner workings of national drug trafficking ring

City secures contract with second garbage truck rental company

Achievement Dream still thriving in Port Arthur 111 years after original launch

Print Article