140+ COVID cases reported Wednesday in Port Arthur & Mid County; free PCR tests available

More than 140 cases of COVID were diagnosed in Port Arthur and Mid County on Wednesday, according to the Port Arthur Health Department.

Positive individuals included confirmations of 78 for Port Arthur, 19 for Groves, 28 for Nederland and 17 for Port Neches.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported is 142.

Call the City of Port Arthur Health Department’s COVID line at 409-983-8880 for additional information and guidance on test sites.

Call 409-332-6215 for information about the COVID Vaccines.

Our Family Wellness Center out of Houston, in conjunction with two other organizations, is operating at the corner of 25th Street and Memorial Boulevard in the Family Dollar Parking lot and will do so for the foreseeable future offering free PCR tests.

While done through a nasal swab, the specimens are sent off for testing.

“We know COVID rapid tests don’t always provide accurate results, so we send it off to a lab,” Iesha Gilmore said.

The mobile center will be opening at 8 a.m. and closing when supplies run out or at 2 p.m. in order to send specimens to the lab.

A person can test every four days, Gilmore said.