Port Arthur man indicted for murder following fatal December shooting

A man who went to a local hospital with a gunshot wound has been charged with a count of murder.

Stephen Angelle, of Port Arthur, was indicted on the first-degree felony charge by a Jefferson County grand jury Wednesday.

Police say on Dec. 27, 21-year-old Angelle went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot at 12:49 p.m. when Port Arthur officers were called to the 1100 block of Liberty Avenue in relation to a shooting.

The victim, Jakobi Rubin, was found on scene with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to a probable cause affidavit, witnesses at the scene said the suspect and victim had begun a physical fight before Angelle “retrieved a handgun from a vehicle and shot, striking Rubin.”

Video surveillance taken from the area backs up the statement, the document states.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Angelle remained in the Jefferson County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

Several men from the block spoke with Port Arthur Newsmedia following the shooting, saying they took cover when they heard what was described as approximately 15 shots coming from a nearby house.

Evidence of the shooting was evident; crime scene tape was stretched out to mark the scene and a puddle of blood was seen in front of a residence. The victim had run from the scene two blocks away before collapsing in the yard, police said.

“We were taking cover,” said one of the men, who Port Arthur Newsmedia agreed not to name. “We were getting inside. Bullets ain’t got no steering wheel.”

One of the neighbors called it a sad situation all around— right before the New Year, and especially for a young person.