Nederland High School ends lockdown sparked by phone threat

Published 9:49 am Wednesday, January 19, 2022

By PA News

Police on scene at Nederland High School. (Mary Meaux)

Nederland High School announced it ended its lockdown at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

NHS received a threat via a phone call Wednesday morning, and the school resource officer spoke with the caller.

Police on scene at Nederland High School. (Mary Meaux)

The Nederland Police Department was contacted immediately and are on the scene. Other law enforcement response came from Port Neches, Groves, DPS and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Nederland High School stayed on lockdown until the investigation was completed. Officials said increased police presence would remain on campus throughout Wednesday.

The threat was determined to be non-credible.

“As always, the safety of our faculty, students, and staff is our top priority. We appreciate the cooperation of our school community,” an NISD statement read.

Police on scene at Nederland High School. (Mary Meaux)

More Local

Wednesday morning update: National Weather Service talks severe storm concern

2 connected to Jake’s Fireworks plead guilty to federal charges over date rape drug sales

PHOTOS — Pipeline making its way through Port Neches

3 arrests, weapons cache discovery follow overnight traffic stop in Port Arthur

Print Article