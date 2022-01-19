Nederland High School ends lockdown sparked by phone threat

Nederland High School announced it ended its lockdown at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

NHS received a threat via a phone call Wednesday morning, and the school resource officer spoke with the caller.

The Nederland Police Department was contacted immediately and are on the scene. Other law enforcement response came from Port Neches, Groves, DPS and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Nederland High School stayed on lockdown until the investigation was completed. Officials said increased police presence would remain on campus throughout Wednesday.

The threat was determined to be non-credible.

“As always, the safety of our faculty, students, and staff is our top priority. We appreciate the cooperation of our school community,” an NISD statement read.

