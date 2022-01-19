Large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes possible, Weather Service says

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible through Wednesday evening into the overnight hours, according to the National Weather Service.

Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible, Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.

“Sleet and freezing rain is possible Thursday night into Friday morning,” Erickson said.

“No accumulation is expected so far.”

A hard freeze (temperatures 25 F or below) is expected in most of Southeast Texas and Southwestern Louisiana Friday night into Saturday morning.