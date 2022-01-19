Large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes possible, Weather Service says

Published 2:49 pm Wednesday, January 19, 2022

By PA News

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible through Wednesday evening into the overnight hours, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service provided this graphic at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible, Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.

“Sleet and freezing rain is possible Thursday night into Friday morning,” Erickson said.

“No accumulation is expected so far.”

A hard freeze (temperatures 25 F or below) is expected in most of Southeast Texas and Southwestern Louisiana Friday night into Saturday morning.

More BREAKING NEWS

140 new COVID cases diagnosed in Port Arthur & Mid County on Thursday

Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl, ending former PNG standout Blake Bost’s starting bid

Port Arthur Health Department providing extended vaccination clinic hours, booster shot access

UPDATE: Interstate 10 lanes reopen after deadly head-on crash Thursday morning

Print Article