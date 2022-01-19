2021 property taxes are due by Jan. 31; check out details & options

Allison Nathan Getz, Jefferson County Tax Assessor-Collector, announced to citizens of Jefferson County this week that 2021 property tax payments must be paid by Jan. 31 to avoid penalty and interest charges.

Property tax payments may be made in person at:

Jefferson County Courthouse, 1149 Pearl, Beaumont

Jefferson County Sub-Courthouse, 525 Lakeshore Drive, Port Arthur

Mid County Tax Office, 4605 Jerry Ware Drive (near the airport).

All three locations are open 8 a.m. to 4:30 pm.

2021 payments by mail must have a Post Office cancellation mark on or before Jan. 31, 2022, to avoid penalty and interest charges.

The cancellation mark must be affixed by the Post Office and not a metered postmark.

Payments by mail may be sent to Jefferson County Tax Office, P. O. Box 2112, Beaumont, TX 77704.

Beginning Feb. 1, penalty and interest will be applied to unpaid tax balances.

“Jefferson County has an excellent payment rate,” Getz said. “We typically collect over 98 percent of the total tax roll on a current basis. We appreciate the effort our community makes.

“We hope this reminder will help people remember to not overlook taking care of a payment they fully intended to make. Please call our office if you are having difficulty meeting your tax obligation. There are special provisions for payment for citizens with age homestead or disability exemptions. The Tax Office deputies will be more than happy to give information on options that are available under the State Property Tax Code.”

Taxes may be paid in cash, check or credit/debit card in person.

Telephone payments may be made by calling 1- 866-549-1010 and use Bureau Code: 2228888.

Credit card payments or e-check payments may be made online at certifiedpayments.net (Bureau Code: 2228888) and follow the instructions on the screen.

A convenience fee of 2.25 percent on credit card payments and no fee on e-check payments will occur.