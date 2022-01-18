Weather Service details freezing rain, sleet chances for SETX

Published 2:49 pm Tuesday, January 18, 2022

By PA News

A line of strong to severe storms will move through the region Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service released this Severe Weather Threat for Wednesday night (June 19).

Isolated tornadoes and damaging winds are the primary hazards, Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.

“Lingering precipitation late Thursday night into Friday morning could be freezing rain or sleet,” Erickson said.

“Little to no accumulation is currently expected, but this will bear watching this week.”

More News

Nederland Police ask for help locating this tire-and-wheel theft suspect

Fire at old armory on Lamar State campus temporarily halts construction; major damage avoided

PHOTOS — NAACP president talks of Dr. King’s dream in Port Arthur

Be a light for the future and eradicate darkness: message at MLK event

Print Article