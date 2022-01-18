Weather Service details freezing rain, sleet chances for SETX

A line of strong to severe storms will move through the region Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Isolated tornadoes and damaging winds are the primary hazards, Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.

“Lingering precipitation late Thursday night into Friday morning could be freezing rain or sleet,” Erickson said.

“Little to no accumulation is currently expected, but this will bear watching this week.”