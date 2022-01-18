See how you can get a free drive-thru/Walk-up COVID-19 test this week

Published 12:24 am Tuesday, January 18, 2022

By PA News

Rene Marti receives a rapid COVID test in January in Nederland. (Monique Batson/The News)

The Port Arthur Emergency Management Division, in coordination with AB Genuine Health and other sponsors, will have Community Health Drive-thru/Walk-up Free COVID-19 Testing January 20-22.

Pre-registration is not required but is encouraged.

The testing is available for all ages.

Times are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Learn more about locations and rules below.

(Courtesy of the City of Port Arthur)

