See how you can get a free drive-thru/Walk-up COVID-19 test this week

The Port Arthur Emergency Management Division, in coordination with AB Genuine Health and other sponsors, will have Community Health Drive-thru/Walk-up Free COVID-19 Testing January 20-22.

Pre-registration is not required but is encouraged.

The testing is available for all ages.

Times are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Learn more about locations and rules below.