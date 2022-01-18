Nederland Police ask for help locating this tire-and-wheel theft suspect

Published 12:58 pm Tuesday, January 18, 2022

By PA News

Nederland Police released this picture of a man authorities said committed theft at Texas Off Road & Suspension.

NEDERLAND — Authorities are asking for help tracking down a man who was videotaped stealing a tire and wheel combo last week from a Mid County businesses.

According to the Nederland Police Department, a white male pulled up Texas Off Road & Suspension, 203 S. Highway 69, in a dark-colored Volkswagen Beetle between 2 and 4 a.m. Jan. 12.

Nederland Police are looking for the man pictured.

He was seen checking out the property and cameras.

The police said the same man came back a few hours later in a light-colored Toyota Tacoma and stole a tire and wheel combo that were near the front of the business.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the man or who has information about the crime to call Det. Andrew Dupuis with Nederland Police at 409-723-1569.

More News

Weather Service details freezing rain, sleet chances for SETX

Fire at old armory on Lamar State campus temporarily halts construction; major damage avoided

PHOTOS — NAACP president talks of Dr. King’s dream in Port Arthur

Be a light for the future and eradicate darkness: message at MLK event

Print Article