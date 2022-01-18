Nederland Police ask for help locating this tire-and-wheel theft suspect

NEDERLAND — Authorities are asking for help tracking down a man who was videotaped stealing a tire and wheel combo last week from a Mid County businesses.

According to the Nederland Police Department, a white male pulled up Texas Off Road & Suspension, 203 S. Highway 69, in a dark-colored Volkswagen Beetle between 2 and 4 a.m. Jan. 12.

He was seen checking out the property and cameras.

The police said the same man came back a few hours later in a light-colored Toyota Tacoma and stole a tire and wheel combo that were near the front of the business.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the man or who has information about the crime to call Det. Andrew Dupuis with Nederland Police at 409-723-1569.