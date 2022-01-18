Gus Garfield Roy (T-Boy) was born December 7, 1954 in Port Arthur, Texas to the proud parents Gloria Mae Jacob-Roy and Gussie Roy.

Gus was a 1973 Bishop Byrne graduate. He was a Lamar University graduate with a Criminal Justice degree.

His employment was a deputy sheriff, parole officer, coach, teacher and at MHMR.

Gus was preceded in death by parents-Gloria Mae (Honey) Jacob Roy and Gussie (Dadee) Roy, grandparents, great grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins.

Gus leaves to cherish his beloved sons-Joshua (Heidi), Luke (Nevida), Jacob (Naoki) and Eddie, fourteen grandchildren-Mia, Alex, Logan, Ariel, Amya, Zefron, Trinity, Saphira, Malachi, Eddie Jr., Eddrick, Elijah, Evan, and Elyssa, sister-Berlinda (Bernard), niece/godchild-Sophia, nephews-Clifton (Lakesha), Joey (Tracie), hosts of great nieces and great nephews, aunts-(Doris, Lillie, Annabelle, Arlene and Johnetta), uncles-(James, Abel and Joseph), relatives, friends, neighbors and the mother of his three sons-Victoria Laine-(Bryan).

Gus was a faithful member of St. Mark’s Baptist Church under the auspice of Reverend R. L. Perry.

Funeral service will be Thursday, January, 20, 2022 at New Hope Baptist Church at 11 o’clock.

Visitation from 9 to 11 o’clock.

Gus’s son, Reverend Jacob Roy, will deliver his father’s eulogy, assisted by Reverend Donald Frank and Reverend Richard Vaughn.

Burial will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Robinson’s Funeral Home-615 S. 16th St.-Silsbee, TX 77656.