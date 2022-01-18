3 arrests, weapons cashe discovery follow overnight traffic stop in Port Arthur

A police pursuit in Port Arthur led to the arrests of three men and the reported discovery of weapons cache that included a rifle with a 50-round drum attachment and four pistols, one of which was believed to have been stolen.

Officers on patrol reportedly saw a vehicle run a red light at approximately 12:35 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Grannis Avenue and attempted to stop the vehicle for the traffic violation.

Instead of stopping, the vehicle allegedly accelerated and led police on a brief pursuit before coming to a stop.

According to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department, there were three men in the vehicle.

A search turned up four semi-automatic pistols along with an AR style rifle with a 50 round drum attachment. One of the handguns recovered was listed as a stolen firearm from an auto burglary out of Port Arthur.

Renaldo Carter, 22, is charged with evading arrest/detention with a motor vehicle.

Kary Dennis, 20, is charged with failure to identify and fugitive from justice.

Dustin Prejean, 21, is charged with unlawful carrying a weapon.

Dennis also had several outstanding warrants out of Harris County, police said.

“These officers showed great initiative conducting this high risk traffic stop in an effort to combat violent crime in the city of Port Arthur,” Det. Sadie Guedry said. “Our officers will continue to be proactive concerning the safety of our citizens.”

According to the jail roster, bond for Carter is set at $10,000 and bond for Dennis is $8,500.

Prejean’s name was not on the inmate list as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.