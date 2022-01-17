See when “real pain at the pump” is expected to be felt

Average gas prices saw a slight boost over the last week as the rising price of crude oil continues to push prices up.

“While the rise was fairly tame, some states still saw slight declines,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Gasoline demand, aside from motorists filling up ahead of the weekend winter storm, has been lackluster. The real pain at the pump will start in about 4-6 weeks.”

Texas gas prices have risen 4.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.91/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Gas prices in Texas are 4.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 81.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Oil prices continue to edge higher as oil production remains a concern due to unrest in Libya and Kazakhstan, however, some improvement in the latter situation could lead to oil prices being more subdued,” De Haan said.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $2.51/g today while the most expensive is $3.69/g, a difference of $1.18/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.31/g today.

The national average is down 0.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 92.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Midland Odessa – $3.04/g, up 2.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.02/g.

San Antonio – $2.86/g, up 11.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.75/g.

Austin – $2.91/g, up 7.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.83/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

January 17, 2021: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)

January 17, 2020: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

January 17, 2019: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

January 17, 2018: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

January 17, 2017: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

January 17, 2016: $1.67/g (U.S. Average: $1.90/g)

January 17, 2015: $1.83/g (U.S. Average: $2.07/g)

January 17, 2014: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)

January 17, 2013: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)

January 17, 2012: $3.22/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)