Port Arthur Newsmedia’s Teacher of the Month celebration launching in 2022

There are many hard working teachers making a difference in Port Arthur and Mid County.

These women and men deserve more attention and have certainly earned our recognition.

Thankfully, with the help of title sponsor Philpott Motors, this is going to be a year of spotlights.

Port Arthur Newsmedia is surprising a teacher this week as our inaugural Teacher of Month for 2022. With the recognition comes $500 courtesy of Philpott Motors, a $100 gift certificate to Landlord’s Daiquiri Den Drive Thru & Lounge and a host of other goodies and giveaways.

We will video the presentation (to share on panews.com & social media) and feature the talented educator in this weekend’s edition of The Port Arthur News.

Thanks to Philpott Motors, Landlord’s Daiquiri and a growing list of sponsors. This recognition continues once a month throughout 2022 and will touch each school district in Port Arthur and Mid County.

The time for talking about saying “thank you” is over. Thanks to Philpott Motors and many more, we actually get to do so in 2022.

The Port Arthur News Teacher of the Month special is one of many ongoing highlights this year.

It’s our mission in 2022 to continuously recognize the sustained excellence that makes this region such a special place to call home.