RELIGION BRIEFS — Drive-through food pantry planned Saturday morning

Charlotte’s Cupboard will host a drive-through food pantry from 9 a.m. to noon today at Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 1919 Jefferson Drive.

Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St. will feature their Happy Hour Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The teacher and expositor will be Pamela Joyce Anderson. For more information call 409-548-1360.

Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St., will renew teaching series “Prospering During a Pandemic” during the 11 a.m. service Sunday. The teacher will be senior pastor Rev. Richard Keaton Nash. The church is practicing the social distance recommendations. For more information call 409-548-1360.

“I Will Bless Them That Bless Thee” radio program with the Rev. Richard Keaton Nash, “The Hebrew Warrior,” will on KSAP 96.9 LPFM at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The special guest is the Rev. Troy Lee Hopkins Sr. of New Jerusalem Baptist Church in Port Arthur and vice-president of the Port Arthur Ministers Conference.

Religion announcements must be submitted by 5 p.m. Thursday to appear in the Saturday publication. Announcements may be emailed to panews@panews.com or sent to Port Arthur News, 2349 Memorial Blvd. Please provide a contact number to The News in case questions arise.