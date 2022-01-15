Drug charges, burglaries lowlight this week’s Jefferson County indictments
Published 12:26 am Saturday, January 15, 2022
Drug charges top this week’s list of indictments handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury.
Those indicted include:
- Quindetric Connor, 33, of Beaumont was indicted for fraudulent use of identifying information for an incident that occurred Nov. 2.
- Eli Deallen Leblanc, 30, of Port Arthur as indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 8.
- Eli Deallen Leblanc, 30, of Port Arthur as indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 8.
- Christopher Ryan Lee, 41, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 24.
- Bryson James Neel, 41, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 5.
- Shelbie Michelle Perry, 24, of Orange was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred Oct. 30.
- William S. Tincher, 44, of Lumberton was indicted for fraudulent use of identifying information for an incident that occurred Dec. 19, 2019.
- Aaron Roy Augustine, 28, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine for a instance that occurred Nov. 29.
- Aaron Roy Augustine, 28, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Nov. 29.
- Phillip S. Battles, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Dec. 6.
- Alexis R. Colbert, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 24.
- Michael Pierre, 59, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, cocaine, for an incident that occurred May 28.
- Kayla Denise Sheldon, 23, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, codeine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 30.
- Remus Texada III, 33, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 16.
- Remus Texada III, 33, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 16.
An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.