Drug charges, burglaries lowlight this week’s Jefferson County indictments

Drug charges top this week’s list of indictments handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury.

Those indicted include:

Quindetric Connor, 33, of Beaumont was indicted for fraudulent use of identifying information for an incident that occurred Nov. 2.

Eli Deallen Leblanc, 30, of Port Arthur as indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 8.

Eli Deallen Leblanc, 30, of Port Arthur as indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 8.

Christopher Ryan Lee, 41, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 24.

Bryson James Neel, 41, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 5.

Shelbie Michelle Perry, 24, of Orange was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred Oct. 30.

William S. Tincher, 44, of Lumberton was indicted for fraudulent use of identifying information for an incident that occurred Dec. 19, 2019.

Aaron Roy Augustine, 28, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine for a instance that occurred Nov. 29.

Aaron Roy Augustine, 28, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Nov. 29.

Phillip S. Battles, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Dec. 6.

Alexis R. Colbert, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 24.

Michael Pierre, 59, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, cocaine, for an incident that occurred May 28.

Kayla Denise Sheldon, 23, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, codeine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 30.

Remus Texada III, 33, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 16.

Remus Texada III, 33, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 16.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.