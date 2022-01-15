Port Arthur Downtown parking limited next week; see alternate options

Published 12:28 am Saturday, January 15, 2022

By PA News

The parking lot across from the police station.(Monique Batson/The News)

During the week of Jan. 17 through 21 (Monday – Friday), the parking lot across the street from the Port Arthur Police Department, Municipal Court and Fire Administration buildings will be closed due to construction.

Anyone needing to conduct business with any of these departments is encouraged to use the designated parking spaces on Procter Street.

Handicap parking is available in the 300 block of Beaumont Avenue.

The 600 block of 4th Street, in front of these departments, is a designated NO PARKING ZONE.

More News

Niece of Port Arthur woman charged with murder says aunt was victim in violent altercation

TAKE A LOOK — Mind & Body Nutrition celebrates effort to care for you

COVID cases rising locally for young children. Medical leaders talk about response.

Indictment: “Just go, he cannot shoot us” leads to Port Arthur police chase

Print Article