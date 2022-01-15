Port Arthur Downtown parking limited next week; see alternate options

During the week of Jan. 17 through 21 (Monday – Friday), the parking lot across the street from the Port Arthur Police Department, Municipal Court and Fire Administration buildings will be closed due to construction.

Anyone needing to conduct business with any of these departments is encouraged to use the designated parking spaces on Procter Street.

Handicap parking is available in the 300 block of Beaumont Avenue.

The 600 block of 4th Street, in front of these departments, is a designated NO PARKING ZONE.