Ronald Joseph Trahan, 74, of Orange, passed away on January 11, 2022, at home.

Born in Travis County, Texas, on October 21, 1947, he was the son of Renis Trahan and Dorothy Rogers Trahan.

Ronald retired from Motiva after many years of hardwork and dedication.

He enjoyed hunting and was an avid fisherman.

Holley and Ronald spent many wonderful years together, and they adored each other deeply, building a life they loved together.

Maverick his Yorkie misses him greatly.

Ronald was deeply love in his journey through life and will be missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Renis and Dorothy Trahan.

He is survived by his wife, Holley Trahan; children, Eric and Taylor LeBlanc of Port Arthur, Tina LeBlanc of Austin, Shane and Melissa Trahan of Port Neches; grandchildren, Keegan Trahan, Jaxson Trahan, Ty Trahan, and Nathan LeBlanc; and sisters, Sharon Welch, Susan Simon, and Shirley Walker.

Cremation will be under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, with a memorial service to be held at a later date.