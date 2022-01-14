Port Neches-Groves goal scorer named Athlete of the Week

The Port Neches-Groves boys soccer team has been red hot to start the season.

PNG is 4-0 in its last four games and have outscored opponents 33-1.

The Indians are 5-0-1 on the season with the tie coming against Lumberton in the opening game.

Jesus Maldonado has led the team in goals scored so far. The senior has 15 goals on the season with four hat tricks (three goals).

The Indians completed the PNG Kickoff Classic with a 4-0 showing and will head on the road Saturday to take on Dayton in a non-district contest.

The game is set for 2 p.m. in Dayton.

