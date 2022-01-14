Port Neches-Groves goal scorer named Athlete of the Week

Published 12:10 am Friday, January 14, 2022

By Chris Moore

The Athlete of the Week award is sponsored by Energy Country Ford.

The Port Neches-Groves boys soccer team has been red hot to start the season.

PNG is 4-0 in its last four games and have outscored opponents 33-1.

Jesus Maldonado has scored 15 goals so far on the young season. (Chris Moore/The News)

The Indians are 5-0-1 on the season with the tie coming against Lumberton in the opening game.

Jesus Maldonado has led the team in goals scored so far. The senior has 15 goals on the season with four hat tricks (three goals).

The Indians completed the PNG Kickoff Classic with a 4-0 showing and will head on the road Saturday to take on Dayton in a non-district contest.

The game is set for 2 p.m. in Dayton.

The Athlete of the Week award is sponsored by Energy Country Ford.

More Sports

COACH OF THE YEAR: Darrell Granger is a force of good for Memorial track, sports in general

CHRIS MOORE — Sports provides invaluable family time

BOB WEST ON GOLF — Braden Bailey hoping fortunes change in 2022

Nederland comes up short despite scrappy play; Ava Wiltz scores team-high 13

Print Article