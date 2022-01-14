MARY MEAUX – Take time to support our pets with local groups

Not long after Betty White passed away I started to notice the #BettyWhiteChallenge encouraging people to pick a local rescue or animal shelter in their area and donate $5 in Betty White’s name on what would have been her 100th birthday, Jan. 17.

I have no idea where the idea came from but the social media post included a photo of a smiling Betty White with a cute white and brown dog giving her a smooch on the side of her face.

The veteran TV actress was well known for her animal advocacy and I’m thinking there are some animal rescue organizations and animal shelters that will be seeing some donations soon.

Locally, Joe Oates with Boss Burger is hosting a fundraiser for the Humane Society beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday at NAPA Auto Parts in Nederland. The fundraiser goes until they are sold out.

I don’t know if the fundraiser is related to the #BettyWhiteChallenge but it sure falls into the spirit of the challenge.

There are other animal rescue groups in the area that would appreciate some loving.

Mid-County Paws of Hope is holding a community fundraiser garage sale and is accepting donations for the sale through Feb. 3. Drop off times are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Groves Activity Center, 6150 39th St., Groves. The building is closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Check out their Facebook page for more information.

Pups in Peril is a 501c3 nonprofit organization “dedicated to saving dogs of all ages and breeds by rescuing, rehabilitating and placing them in forever homes,” according to their Facebook page.

And these are but a few organizations out there to donate to if you are inclined to do so.

It’s interesting to note that after her death came the news that Betty White anonymously stepped up to help animals at the New Orleans zoo and aquarium.

The penguins and sea otters were evacuated for Hurricane Katrina, and Betty White paid for a portion of the private plane trip to move the animals. The Audubon Nature Institute made the announcement after White’s death saying she didn’t ask for fanfare, she just wanted to help.

And speaking of animals, have you heard about the Cutest Pet Contest hosted by The Port Arthur News in conjunction with Pippa’s Closet?

The winner receives a $50 gift card to Pippa’s pet oasis, as well as a gift basket.

Submissions will be taken now through Jan. 16, with voting taking place until Jan. 31. The winner will be notified Feb. 4.

Whether it’s a cat, a dog, or even a cow — there’s no restriction on what type of pet you can submit. And an individual can vote once each day.

Those who vote do not have to be in Jefferson County or even the state, so contestants can share their animal out for all their friends and family to vote for.

To submit or vote, go to panews.com and click the “contests” tab at the top of the page .

Mary Meaux is a news reporter at The Port Arthur News.