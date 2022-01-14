Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 5-11

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls between Jan. 5 and Jan. 11:

Jan. 5

  • Fail to identify fugitive/intent to give false information was reported in the 5600 block of 39th Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • A theft was reported in the 5200 block of Wilson Avenue.
  • An assault was reported in the 5900 block of Monroe.

Jan. 6

  • Jeremy Mikle, 36, was arrested for terroristic threat in the 3900 block of Taft.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 3200 block of Woodlawn.

Jan. 7

  • Christopher Lee, 41, was arrested for criminal trespass in habitation and warrants in the 2700 block of Berry.
  • Josey Balsano, 41, was arrested for criminal trespass in habitation in the 2700 block of Berry.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 5400 block of East Parkway.
  • Criminal trespass in habitation was reported in the 2700 block of Berry.

Jan. 8

  • No reports.

Jan. 9

  • Josue Ibarra, 25, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2400 block of Texas 73.
  • An assault was reported in the 2000 block of Orange Acres.
  • An assault was reported in the 6100 block of Howe.

Jan. 10

  • Ashley Edgerly, 34, was arrested for assault in the 6100 block of Capital.
  • Criminal trespass in habitation was reported in the 2000 block of Owens.
  • An assault was reported in the 3400 block of Graves.

Jan. 11

  • Christopher Sias, 33, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2300 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 6000 block of 39th Street.

