Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 5-11
Published 12:10 am Friday, January 14, 2022
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls between Jan. 5 and Jan. 11:
Jan. 5
- Fail to identify fugitive/intent to give false information was reported in the 5600 block of 39th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- A theft was reported in the 5200 block of Wilson Avenue.
- An assault was reported in the 5900 block of Monroe.
Jan. 6
- Jeremy Mikle, 36, was arrested for terroristic threat in the 3900 block of Taft.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 3200 block of Woodlawn.
Jan. 7
- Christopher Lee, 41, was arrested for criminal trespass in habitation and warrants in the 2700 block of Berry.
- Josey Balsano, 41, was arrested for criminal trespass in habitation in the 2700 block of Berry.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 5400 block of East Parkway.
- Criminal trespass in habitation was reported in the 2700 block of Berry.
Jan. 8
- No reports.
Jan. 9
- Josue Ibarra, 25, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2400 block of Texas 73.
- An assault was reported in the 2000 block of Orange Acres.
- An assault was reported in the 6100 block of Howe.
Jan. 10
- Ashley Edgerly, 34, was arrested for assault in the 6100 block of Capital.
- Criminal trespass in habitation was reported in the 2000 block of Owens.
- An assault was reported in the 3400 block of Graves.
Jan. 11
- Christopher Sias, 33, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2300 block of Twin City Highway.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6000 block of 39th Street.