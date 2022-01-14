Female motorist shot along Jimmy Johnson Boulevard

A female motorist is expected to recover after she was shot Wednesday night in Port Arthur.

Police said the shooting occurred in the roadway in the 3400 block Jimmy Johnson Boulevard, which is a couple blocks east of U.S. 69.

Port Arthur Police Det. Sadie Guedry said authorities received a 911 call from the victim at 7:57 p.m.

Detectives said the victim was a passenger in the car and is cooperating with the investigation. She was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital

The driver has been ruled out as suspect, police said.

Authorities have not released suspect information or a potential motive to the shooting.