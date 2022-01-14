Entergy plans power outage in Nederland; see if you will be impacted

NEDERLAND — Entergy announced a planned power outage in Nederland on Saturday (Jan. 15).

Entergy has scheduled work on Saturday between 7 a.m. and noon that will result in a planned outage for the following areas:

• North 9th Street, 10th Street, and 11th Street (600 – 900 blocks)

• North 12th Street, 13th Street, 14th Street, and 15th Street (100 – 800 blocks)

• Atlanta Ave, Boston Ave, Chicago, Detroit, Elgin, and Franklin (1100 -1500 blocks)

• Gary Ave (1100 block)

• Helena Ave (700 – 1100 blocks)

• Twin City Highway (200 – 2800 blocks)

• Nederland Ave (a few addresses between 9th and 15th Streets)

The City of Nederland said it was not given a map of the impacted areas, adding the above this list was complied using the addresses Entergy provided.

Customers may want to contact Entergy for additional information or to address any questions.