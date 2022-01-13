Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 1-9
Published 12:10 am Thursday, January 13, 2022
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests between Jan. 1 and Jan. 9:
- Christina Jarrell, 41, unlawful use of a criminal instrument
- Roland Wilkinson, 46, unlawful use of a criminal instrument
- Dustin Collins, 38, possession of a controlled substance
- Danny Church, 46, other agency warrant(s)
- Nathan Luna, 37, assault and criminal mischief
- David Franks, 46, other agency warrant(s)
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls between Jan. 1 and Jan. 9:
Jan. 1
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Boyd.
- Found property was reported in the 600 block of Lee.
Jan. 2
- No reports.
Jan. 3
- A theft was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
- Harassment was reported in the 1100 block of Dallas.
Jan. 4
- Two people were arrested for unlawful use of a criminal instrument in the intersection of Hogaboom and Craig.
- An assault was reported in the 900 block of Dallas.
- A person was arrested possession of a controlled substance in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
Jan. 5
- No reports.
Jan. 6
- Credit or debit card abuse was reported in the 3100 block of Saba.
- Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 1000 block of Port Neches Avenue.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 3100 block of Merriman.
Jan. 7
- A person was arrested for assault and criminal mischief in the 900 block of Avenue B.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 400 block of Kings Row.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 2500 block of Magnolia.
Jan. 8
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 800 block of Grigsby.
- An assault was reported in the 1100 block of 1100 block of Dallas.
Jan. 9
- No reports.