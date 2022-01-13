Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 1-9

Published 12:10 am Thursday, January 13, 2022

By PA News

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests between Jan. 1 and Jan. 9:

  • Christina Jarrell, 41, unlawful use of a criminal instrument
  • Roland Wilkinson, 46, unlawful use of a criminal instrument
  • Dustin Collins, 38, possession of a controlled substance
  • Danny Church, 46, other agency warrant(s)
  • Nathan Luna, 37, assault and criminal mischief
  • David Franks, 46, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls between Jan. 1 and Jan. 9:

Jan. 1

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Boyd.
  • Found property was reported in the 600 block of Lee.

Jan. 2

  • No reports.

Jan. 3

  • A theft was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
  • Harassment was reported in the 1100 block of Dallas.

Jan. 4

  • Two people were arrested for unlawful use of a criminal instrument in the intersection of Hogaboom and Craig.
  • An assault was reported in the 900 block of Dallas.
  • A person was arrested possession of a controlled substance in the 800 block of Ridgewood.

Jan. 5

  • No reports.

Jan. 6

  • Credit or debit card abuse was reported in the 3100 block of Saba.
  • Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 1000 block of Port Neches Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 3100 block of Merriman.

Jan. 7

  • A person was arrested for assault and criminal mischief in the 900 block of Avenue B.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 400 block of Kings Row.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 2500 block of Magnolia.

Jan. 8

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 800 block of Grigsby.
  • An assault was reported in the 1100 block of 1100 block of Dallas.

Jan. 9

  • No reports.

