PHOTOS — Contractors Business Development Group gets serious in Port Arthur

Pictured, from left, are Bobbie Netterville of ABC SETX, Tony Aguilar of HB Neild and Marcus Henslee of ISC. (Natalie Picazo/The News)

Wednesday’s Contractors Business Development Group meeting was well attended on the campus of Lamar State College Port Arthur.

Meeting chairman Travis Woods addresses the crowd at the Carl Parker Center. (Natalie Picazo/The News)

The Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce helped sponsor the event.

Beginning in February, the event will turn to an invitation-invite for members.

The attendees learn of multi-million and multi-billion dollar jobs across Texas and Louisiana.

For more information, call 409-963-1107.

Pictured, from left, are Russell Ince of Bison Specialty Services, Dale Champagne of Champagne Business Resources and Bonnie Revia of Bmax Productions. (Natalie Picazo/The News)

Bryan Miller of Maplewood Industrial and Stuart Cord of Hotard Coaches attend the meeting. (Natalie Picazo/The News)

