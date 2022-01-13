PHOTOS — Contractors Business Development Group gets serious in Port Arthur
Published 12:08 am Thursday, January 13, 2022
Wednesday’s Contractors Business Development Group meeting was well attended on the campus of Lamar State College Port Arthur.
The Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce helped sponsor the event.
Beginning in February, the event will turn to an invitation-invite for members.
The attendees learn of multi-million and multi-billion dollar jobs across Texas and Louisiana.
For more information, call 409-963-1107.