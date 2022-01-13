National Weather Service outlines weekend forecast, what’s next

Port Arthur and Mid County residents should pay attention as the next frontal system moves through the region Saturday, bringing a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms along with a drop in temperatures.

Temperatures will gradually moderate back into the upper 60s to low 70s through the first half of next week, as high pressure slides across the Southeastern U.S.

After a brief warming trend, another frontal system will move through the region around the Wednesday/Thursday time period, bringing some isolated showers as well as a slight cool down for the second half of the week.