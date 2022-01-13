Mrs. Denita Ann Green-Handy was born September 21,1961 to the late Shirley Mae Payne and Balton Green in Bunkie, LA.

Denita moved to Port Arthur, TX in 1982 where she resided until her heavenly departure.

Denita worked in the hospitality field for over 30 years until she retired.

She was a member of Rock Island Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her mother Shirley Mae Payne; father Balton Green; mother-in-law Janie Handy; grandson Travis Caines, Jr.; siblings Gerald, Joshua, Carlos, Roderick, Brian, Terran, Jackie, Troy, and Kenneth.

Denita leaves to cherish her memory her husband Samuel Dwayne Handy; children Carmolisa Green Caines (Travis); son Dwayne Keith Green (Christina); grandchildren, Tre’Vonte Caines, Dwayne Keith Green Jr.; great-grand son Amir Caines; mother Mercedes Payne; siblings Gregory (Tanisha), Joe, Balton, Michael, Bruce, Yolandra, Chrissy, Latonya (Raymond), Marilon (Kenrey), Twyla (Tynus), Lisa (Randy), Sharon Ann (Kenneth); special friends, Patricia, Linda, Deborah, and Dorothy; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 11 am Saturday, January 15, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 am until service time.