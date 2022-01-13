COVID-19 closing the Port Arthur Tax Office

Due to COVID-19 related staffing issues in our three locations, the county is temporarily closing the Port Arthur Tax Office from Monday (Jan. 17) through Jan. 21.

The Port Arthur office is expected to reopen Jan. 25.

The Beaumont and Mid County offices are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. serving the public as well as automobile dealers and financial institutions.

The Mid County office offers drive-through services for automobile renewals, disabled placards and property tax payments.