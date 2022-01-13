COVID-19 closing the Port Arthur Tax Office

Published 1:51 pm Thursday, January 13, 2022

By PA News

Due to COVID-19 related staffing issues in our three locations, the county is temporarily closing the Port Arthur Tax Office from Monday (Jan. 17) through Jan. 21.

The Port Arthur office is expected to reopen Jan. 25.

The Beaumont and Mid County offices are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. serving the public as well as automobile dealers and financial institutions.

The Mid County office offers drive-through services for automobile renewals, disabled placards and property tax payments.

More News

Port Arthur woman arrested after man stabbed to death

UPDATE: DPS says Interstate 10 west near Farm-to-Market Road 1132 has been cleared

House fire leaves family with 5 children homeless in Port Arthur; see how to help

Look inside Port Arthur municipal hiring concerns shows failed drug tests, criminal histories

Print Article