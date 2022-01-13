Coach Barbara Jean Jacket, of Port Arthur, Texas and Women’s Track & Field Coach of Prairie View A&M University, passed away on Thursday January 6, 2022; services are as follow.

Viewing Friday January 14, 2022 4:00p.m. – 7:00p.m, @ Singleton & Sons Funeral Home Chapel; Viewing Saturday January 15, 2022 9:00a.m. – 11:00a.m; Funeral Service Saturday January 15, 2022 11:00 A.M.

Both will be held @ William’s Billy J. Nicks Building “Baby Dome”; On The Campus of Prairie View A&M University zip code 77446.

(MASK ARE REQUIRED FOR SERVICES).

Services are under the direction of Singleton & Son’s Funeral Home.

