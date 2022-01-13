Arthamous Newman Harris, 87, of Sabine Pass, Texas peacefully passed away at home.

As a native and lifelong resident of Sabine Pass, he was employed by Sabine Pass Independent School District and retired from Jefferson County Mosquito Control.

He was a lifetime member of The First Baptist Church of Sabine Pass.

Survivors include: his devoted wife of 61 years, Mary Randall Harris; two sons, Eugene (Phina) of League City, TX and “AJ” Arthamous Harris, Jr. of Port Arthur, TX; one brother, Charlie (Nena) Harris, Jr. of Port Arthur, TX; and a host of loving relatives and friends.

The Funeral Service is scheduled for Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery under the direction of Gabriel Funeral Home.