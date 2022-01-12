POLICE: F-150 motorist killed after truck exits roadway, driver ejected

BEAUMONT — On Tuesday at 10:26 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to the 300 block of E. Cardinal Drive in reference to a major traffic crash.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F-150 was traveling South on E. Cardinal and made an unsafe lane change, causing him to strike another vehicle, police said.

This caused the F-150 to lose control, traveling off of the roadway and into the grassy median and service road.

The driver of the F-150 was ejected from the vehicle and sustained major injuries. Beaumont EMS arrived on scene and brought the victim to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The victim was identified as Ryan Foster, a 39-year-old Beaumont resident.

The investigation is on-going, police said.