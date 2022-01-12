PHOTO FEATURED — PNGISD celebrates School Board Appreciation Month
Published 12:22 am Wednesday, January 12, 2022
- Port Neches-Groves Independent School District School Board President Scott Bartlett, left, greets someone walking into Monday night’s monthly board meeting while talking with Vice President Brandon Cropper. (Monique Batson/The News)
From left: PNGISD School Board Vice President Brandon Cropper, trustee Dallon James and trustee Jake Lefort review the agenda during Monday night’s meeting while surrounded by gifts. Administrators from various campuses and department heads brought a multitude of items for the board members in celebration of School Board Appreciation Month. (Monique Batson/The News)