Nederland Police looking to overhaul body-camera equipment

NEDERLAND — The Nederland Police Department utilizes more than 25 body-born cameras as part of daily law enforcement within the Mid County city.

The equipment covers new hires and goes to the top, according to Police Chief Gary Porter.

The veteran lawman told the Nederland City Council, “Everybody has one except for me. At times I wear one too.”

The Nederland Police Department is looking to supplement its body-born cameras with new equipment purchased from a State of Texas grant.

If approved, Nederland Police would receive approximately $16,000 (match it with $5,300) and purchase 17 body-worn cameras.

Charging bases, power cables and evidence library storage is also included, according to City Manager Chris Duque.

Nederland Police’s existing policy for camera use and data collection will remain the same.

Porter said the department’s existing cameras are aging to the point where securing an equipment warranty is difficult.

“The grant only provides that we are able to get body cameras for people who are actually out doing traffic stops on a regular basis, and that would be our patrol officers, but it is a pretty good opportunity to fund those cameras,” he said. “We will still have some old ones, but we will have 17 brand new ones.”

City officials said further camera upgrades would likely be included in Nederland’s next fiscal budget.