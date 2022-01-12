CHRIS MOORE — Sports provides invaluable family time

As a fan of sports, it is difficult to find a better experience than watching your team win an important game in person.

This week, I had an opportunity for that moment to be a little more special with my dad. As I have gotten older and taken on new responsibilities, like a family and a home, making time for my parents has become more difficult.

My dad is a longtime Steelers fan and so was I until former University of Texas quarterback Vince Young was drafted by the Tennessee Titans. So, since 2006, I have pledged my allegiance to the Titans. While my dad remained a Steelers fan, he rooted for my team unless it was a head-to-head matchup.

For my 16th birthday, we went to Houston to watch the Titans take on the Texans in Young’s hometown. I will never forget that 39-yard walkoff run in overtime to down the team that passed on him in the draft. For many years, I had a grainy flip-phone-quality video that showed Young’s touchdown from several sections up in the end zone. The video also gets considerably less stable as he gets closer to the touchdown as the 16-year-old camera operator was overcome with emotion.

A couple of years later, the Titans had started the year 10-0 and my dad offered me the option to either go to the Titans game in Houston or the inevitable playoff game in Tennessee. Of course, I chose the playoff game.

We drove up to Nashville and braved the sleet to sit and watch the Titans lose a nail bitter to the Ravens.

My dad and I also went to a Monday night game against the Texans that came down to the wire.

In 2019, my dad and I went to the last game of the season in Houston. The Titans needed the game to get into the playoffs as a wildcard team. They got the win and running back Derrick Henry steamrolled his way to the rushing title.

This year, the Titans were attempting to lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC. I went with my cousin and my dad.

For each of these games, I only remember a handful of plays. I couldn’t remember the scores to save my life. Most importantly, I remember the time I spent with my dad.

My love of sports is not all my own. It was handed down to me. Time spent watching it or consuming it was also time spent with my dad and time I wouldn’t trade for the world. I have two girls of my own now. If they don’t like sports, that is fine. I just cant wait to find something that I can share with them the way my dad has shared this with me. I will remember these moments for the rest of my life and am grateful to have them.

Chris Moore is the sports editor for Port Arthur Newsmedia. He can be reached at chris.moore@panews.com.