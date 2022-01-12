A New Year Message from Josh Snow, President, The Medical Center of Southeast Texas

As another year comes to an end, I am saying thank you to the people who keep healthcare moving forward in the Southeast Texas region and beyond.

First and foremost, a thank you to the outstanding members of The Medical Center of Southeast Texas team in both Port Arthur and Beaumont.

They undoubtedly remain the backbone of our ability to deliver safe, quality healthcare and they continue exceeding expectations, again and again.

They remain steadfast in their responsiveness to the ebb and flow of patient surges and adjust to the ever-changing guidelines. At the time of me writing this, our hospitals are experiencing yet another surge of COVID-19 patients.

As if on cue, our team members are there for our communities, delivering care to those who are most vulnerable. They are heroes. Every single day. Personalized, compassionate caring is their calling.

Thank you to our medical staff. We are blessed to have an expansive roster of talented primary care and specialty physicians practicing throughout Southeast Texas.

Our medical staff continue working tirelessly for their patients, and they are committed to serve our community. Thanks to them, highly specialized care from advanced heart disease to complicated orthopedic surgeries to complex gastrointestinal cases can be treated locally in our hospitals resulting in fewer patients and families having to make excessive drives to (and from) Houston for care.

We are fortunate to work alongside you.

As for the emergency medical personnel, nursing homes and assisted living centers, hospice, home health and other local health care organizations – I also want to say, thank you.

Each of you plays a critical role in the continuum of necessary medical services for our community, and we are all the benefactors.

Finally, thank you to our patients for the trust you place in us. Our team works hard every day for you and your loved ones. It is a privilege to help you get well.

Thank you for choosing us to be part of your healthcare team.

Josh Snow is president of The Medical Center of Southeast Texas – Port Arthur & Beaumont Campuses. For more information, call 409-853-5903 or email Nicole.Toney@steward.org.